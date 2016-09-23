Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @StanfordSports

With three wins and one loss, @StanfordMWP finished fifth in the MPSF Invitational this weekend: https://t.co/IgLezdldUp: 5 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
After a hard-won first set, @StanfordWVB settled down and completed the sweep over Oregon State: https://t.co/wZOsZYYKcI: 6 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
.@StanfordWSoccer handily took down Oregon in its conference opener: https://t.co/MugkiZAXcR: 6 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
With the game on the line & two minutes to go, @StanfordFball stepped up to beat UCLA for the ninth straight time: https://t.co/bbA5jjwJ28: 6 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: No-call on Owusu hit was "questionable": 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
In the span of 25 seconds, Stanford scores 13 points to win the game. Cardinal escape a tough one in the Rose Bowl, 22-13.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
It's Hail Mary time in Pasadena.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Ten seconds left, UCLA needs 25 yards for a field goal attempt.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Stanford leads 16-13, UCLA has 24 seconds to break their eight game losing streak to the Cardinal.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Arcega-Whiteside had no catches before this game. Huge day is an understatement.: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports

Football podcast: No. 7 Stanford at UCLA

Vihan Lakshman

Senior Staff Writer

Do-Hyoung Park

Senior Staff Writer

Nicky Sullivan

Broadcaster

By: Vihan Lakshman, Do-Hyoung Park and Nicky Sullivan

Back in the studio for the start of the school year, KZSU play-by-play broadcaster Nicky Sullivan and Daily football analysts Vihan Lakshman and Do-Hyoung Park discuss Stanford’s victory over USC last weekend and preview the upcoming tussle with UCLA at the Rose Bowl. 

Tagged with:

About Vihan Lakshman

Vihan Lakshman's journey at The Stanford Daily came full-circle as he began his career as a football beat writer and now closes his time on The Farm in the same role. In between, he has served as an Opinions columnist and desk editor, a beat writer for Stanford baseball, and as a member of The Daily's Editorial Board. Vihan completed his undergraduate degree in Mathematical and Computational Science in 2016, and is currently pursuing a master's in Computational Mathematics. He also worked as a color commentator on KZSU football broadcasts during the 2015 season. To contact him, please send an email to vihan 'at' stanford.edu

About Do-Hyoung Park

Do-Hyoung Park '16 honestly isn't quite sure what he does for The Stanford Daily anymore, apart from the fact that he still writes a lot about football and gets cranky at the sports editors. He also writes for (or has written for) The Bootleg, Sports Illustrated and MLB.com and has been a four-time Managing Editor at The Daily. After graduating in June with degrees in Chemical Engineering and Computer Science, he's begrudgingly staying on for his master's in Chemical Engineering as well. Please feel free to troll him at dhpark 'at' stanford.edu.
© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY