Forward Megan Turner (left) earned her 53rd weekly award when she was tabbed as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. The senior was instrumental in Stanford's win over No. 20 Notre Dame last week and contributed to the Cardinal's victory over Santa Clara on Friday. (ERIN ASHBY/The Stanford Daily)

Women's soccer remains undefeated in non-conference play

September 18, 2016

By: Matthew Bernstein

On Friday, top-ranked Stanford women's soccer (7-0-1) beat longtime local rival Santa Clara (2-3-3) 2-1. The Cardinal finished out their non-conference slate without a loss, despite facing three ranked opponents.

The scoring started quickly as sophomore Jordan Di Biasi notched the first Cardinal goal at 12:21. Di Biasi leads the team with 5 goals this season. Not far behind her teammate, freshman Sam Tran slammed in another goal at 33:56 off an assist from freshman Tierna Davidson.

Santa Clara was able to counter in the 39th minute with a goal from senior forward Jenna Roering, and the Broncos nearly scored again at the end of the half, but senior Jordan Jesolva's potential game-tying shot caught the crossbar, leaving the score 2-1 Stanford going into halftime.

Through the tireless work of 2015 Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year Jane Campbell, the Broncos were unable to score again. The senior made 5 saves in the match, a season high for the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List player. Stanford has not allowed more than 2 goals in a match over its past 266 contests.

Stanford has won 11 of its past 12 meetings against the Broncos, improving its all-time record between the two teams to 18-19-5.

Stanford is coming off a busy week of honors having entered the fifth week of the 2016-17 season ranked No.1 in the NSCAA Coaches Poll. Senior forward Megan Turner also garnered her 53rd weekly accolade, being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for her performance against No. 20 Notre Dame last week.

Stanford will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive as the Cardinal open Pac-12 conference play on Saturday, hosting Oregon (6-1-1) in Cagan Stadium at 7 p.m. A free live stream will be available on GoStanford.com.