Women’s soccer remains undefeated in non-conference play

On Friday, top-ranked Stanford women’s soccer (7-0-1) beat longtime local rival Santa Clara (2-3-3) 2-1. The Cardinal finished out their non-conference slate without a loss, despite facing three ranked opponents.

The scoring started quickly as sophomore Jordan Di Biasi notched the first Cardinal goal at 12:21. Di Biasi leads the team with 5 goals this season. Not far behind her teammate, freshman Sam Tran slammed in another goal at 33:56 off an assist from freshman Tierna Davidson.

Santa Clara was able to counter in the 39th minute with a goal from senior forward Jenna Roering, and the Broncos nearly scored again at the end of the half, but senior Jordan Jesolva’s potential game-tying shot caught the crossbar, leaving the score 2-1 Stanford going into halftime.

Through the tireless work of 2015 Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year Jane Campbell, the Broncos were unable to score again. The senior made 5 saves in the match, a season high for the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List player. Stanford has not allowed more than 2 goals in a match over its past 266 contests.

Stanford has won 11 of its past 12 meetings against the Broncos, improving its all-time record between the two teams to 18-19-5.

Stanford is coming off a busy week of honors having entered the fifth week of the 2016-17 season ranked No.1 in the NSCAA Coaches Poll. Senior forward Megan Turner also garnered her 53rd weekly accolade, being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for her performance against No. 20 Notre Dame last week.

Stanford will try to keep its unbeaten streak alive as the Cardinal open Pac-12 conference play on Saturday, hosting Oregon (6-1-1) in Cagan Stadium at 7 p.m. A free live stream will be available on GoStanford.com.

Contact Matthew Bernstein at mbernste ‘at’ stanford.edu.