Weekend wrap-up: Four teams rake in wins

Despite Stanford football having a bye, it remained a busy weekend on The Farm as men’s and women’s soccer, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball went undefeated, bringing in six wins in seven games at home this weekend, with women’s soccer tallying the only draw. The sole Cardinal team on the road, field hockey, dropped its two matches in Syracuse, New York.

Men’s soccer

In its only game this weekend, No. 24 Stanford men’s soccer (1-1-3) pulled off its first win of the season, defeating San Jose State in a 4-1 rout. Corey Baird, Adam Mosharrafa, Foster Langsdorf and Drew Skundrich each registered a goal for the Cardinal. Skundrich leads the squad with three goals on the season.

“San Jose State kept looking to break through us and they had some wonderful, skillful play, but the goal was out of nothing,” said Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn. “It was just a great control and strike – a fantastic finish. When results haven’t been going your way that asks a big question of our guys and I felt we answered it very, very well.”

Women’s soccer

Despite playing to a draw against No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 2 Stanford women’s soccer has little to complain about after starting the season 6-0-1. The Cardinal were dominant against the No. 10 Minnesota Gophers on Friday, routing them 4-1 on a striking two-goal performance from junior Andi Sullivan. Senior Megan Turner also turned in a two-goal game this weekend, scoring the Cardinal’s only goals in their 2-2 stalemate with the Irish.

Men’s water polo

In its home opener on Saturday, No. 5 Stanford men’s water polo soundly defeated No. 8 UC Irvine to move to 5-0 in what has truly been a dominant start to the season. Although the Anteaters scored in the first 18 seconds of the match, the Cardinal quickly recovered just 24 seconds later to tie the score. Those 24 seconds marked the first time the Stanford men have trailed this season.

The Cardinal have scored in the double digits in each of their five matches this season, and their 10-5 win over the Anteaters was no exception. Despite Irvine pulling within one goal before halftime, Stanford was unstoppable in the second half, breaking out with four straight goals to put the match on ice.

Women’s volleyball

No. 9 Stanford women’s volleyball (4-2) got off to a rocky start in the Stanford Invitational, dropping its first match of the weekend to No. 20 Purdue in an uncharacteristic home loss. Despite going up 2-0, the Cardinal were unable to finish off the Boilermakers, as Purdue surged back to capture the final three sets. The match was contested from the start, as the first set was played to a whopping 33-31 final score with Stanford just edging Purdue. This is the second time this season that the Cardinal have lost a 2-0 lead in Maples Pavilion.

Stanford took on Cal Poly on Sunday, playing to five sets as it took the match 25-14, 23-25, 27-25, 25-13, 15-10. Fifth-year senior Inky Ajanaku recorded her first career double-double on 14 kills and 10 blocks while hitting a match-high .500.

Field hockey

Stanford field hockey (1-4) traveled to Syracuse, New York, this weekend to take on highly touted opponents No. 18 Boston College and No. 1 Syracuse. The Cardinal hung tough against BC, sending the game into overtime with the score tied at 2, but Stanford was unable to hold back the Eagles as they scored early in the overtime period to win the match 3-2.

Despite freshman goalkeeper Kelsey Bing recording a career-high 8 saves, Stanford fell to the reigning NCAA champions Sunday. Syracuse is undefeated this season, and the Cardinal could not overcome the Orange’s clean execution, falling 3-1. Stanford will continue its East Coast swing as it takes on Cornell on Tuesday.

