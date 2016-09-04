Stanford in the NFL: Cardinal well-represented as 25 earn roster spots

This post has been updated to reflect the practice squad signings of Ben Gardner, Ed Reynolds and Aziz Shittu.

With NFL teams announcing final cuts on Sunday, five members of Stanford’s 2016 class have successfully made the transition from Saturday to Sunday nights and find themselves on NFL 53-man rosters, bringing the number of former Cardinal in the NFL to 25. Several other Stanford standouts, including former quarterback Kevin Hogan, have been signed to 10-man practice squads as rosters are finalized.

Of the 2016 draft class, guard Joshua Garnett (San Francisco), tight end Austin Hooper (Atlanta), linebacker Blake Martinez (Green Bay) and tackle Kyle Murphy (Green Bay) survived training camp to make their respective rosters. After signing with Houston in the offseason, undrafted rookie Brennan Scarlett worked his way up the depth chart this season and was named to the Texans’ 53-man.

Hogan, a fifth-round pick by Kansas City, was cut by the Chiefs on Sunday, but inked a deal with the Cleveland Browns Monday for a spot on their practice squad. Undrafted wide receiver Devon Cajuste will start the 2016 season on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad after being cut by the 49ers, and defensive tackle Aziz Shittu has signed onto the Phildelphia Eagles’ practice squad. Other undrafted rookie Kevin Anderson is not currently on an NFL roster.

In addition to the 2016 class, Henry Anderson (Indianapolis), Johnson Bademosi (Detroit), Doug Baldwin (Seattle), David DeCastro (Pittsburgh), Jim Dray (Buffalo), Zach Ertz (Philadelphia), Coby Fleener (New Orleans), Cameron Fleming (New England), Ryan Hewitt (Cincinnati), Andrew Luck (Indianapolis), Josh Mauro (Arizona), Ty Montgomery (Green Bay), Trent Murphy (Washington), David Parry (Indianapolis), Andrus Peat (New Orleans), Jordan Richards (New England), Richard Sherman (Seattle), Stepfan Taylor (Arizona), Michael Thomas (Miami) and Levine Toilolo (Atlanta) will also start the season on NFL rosters.

Linebacker Shayne Skov, who saw limited playing time last season, was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad after being cut from the 53-man roster.

After spending much of last season on Injured Reserve, Lions safety Alex Carter was signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

Offensive lineman David Yankey was cut after being signed by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. He will begin the season on Carolina’s practice squad.

Tyler Gaffney’s professional career has been limited by injury so far, and after being cut and clearing waivers, Gaffney will start the season on Injured Reserve for the second consecutive year.

Despite initially making the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, receiver Griff Whalen was released to open up a roster spot for Miami. Philadelphia safety Ed Reynolds was also cut as the team finalized its 53-man roster and has subsequently joined the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Ben Gardner will begin his second professional season on the San Diego Chargers’ practice squad.

Bills linebacker A.J. Tarpley made headlines earlier this year when he announced his retirement due to health concerns stemming from multiple concussions.

In all, Stanford is represented on 16 NFL rosters, with Green Bay, Indianapolis and New England featuring three Cardinal each.

