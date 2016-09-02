Women’s soccer dominates first four matches

Stanford women’s soccer (4-0) has cruised through its first four matchups, climbing the rankings to take over the No. 2 spot and defeating No. 6 Florida (3-1) in overtime along the way. Veteran playmakers have returned in full force for the Cardinal, as the team features four of its top five goal scorers from last season. Senior goalkeeper Jane Campbell has already tallied 7 saves on the season and was tabbed Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for her outstanding performance against the Gators.

Stanford kicked off its 2016 campaign on the road with a pair of games against Navy (0-3-1) and Georgetown (3-1) last weekend. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Cardinal convincingly defeated the Mids 2-1. Stanford went up 2-0 on goals from sophomores Alana Cook and Michelle Xiao and held Navy scoreless through the first 77 minutes. The defense was dominant and made work light for Campbell, who saw only three shots and one on frame. This marks the fourth straight year that Stanford has won its season opener.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Cardinal headed west to face the Hoyas in Washington, D.C. Although both teams were scoreless through the first half, Stanford keyed in for the second and took control on the way to a resounding 3-0 win. The offensive explosion was led by the first goals of the season from Megan Turner, Jordan DiBiasi and Kyra Carusa. Goalkeepers Campbell and junior Alison Jahansouz combined for the Cardinal’s first shutout of the season.

Riding the momentum from a successful East Coast road trip, Stanford kicked off a nine-game homestand with victories over non-conference opponents Florida and Wisconsin (1-2-2). The Gators handed the Cardinal their toughest challenge so far, as both teams battled through regulation without scoring a goal. In the 96th minute, DiBiasi came in clutch, scoring on her own rebound and giving Stanford a 1-0 win. DiBiasi is no stranger to high-leverage situations: 5 of her 7 career goals have been game-winners. On the defensive side, Campbell secured her 31st career shutout, tying Leslie Garrard ’94 for third on Stanford’s all-time shutout list.

Stanford’s defeat of Wisconsin on Thursday night came on the back of two early goals from junior Andi Sullivan and Kyra Carusa. Carusa scored in the 10th minute with Sullivan’s goal coming less than two minutes later on a penalty kick.

“It was a fantastic goal,” said Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe of Carusa’s goal. “Andi did a great job of driving forward in the midfield and waiting for the right time. Kyra had a perfectly timed run and slotted it home.”

Wisconsin scored in the 80th minute, but Stanford’s strong defense held them at bay, allowing the Cardinal to claim their fourth straight victory with a final score of 2-1.

Up next, Stanford will take on Marquette (2-2-1) as the schools see each other for the first time since 2004. The game starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, and will be live streamed on GoStanford.com.

